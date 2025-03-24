Ukrainian Drone Almost Kills Me: New Frontline Report from Kursk Region

In my latest video report, I bring you straight to the frontlines of the Russia-Ukraine war, where a Ukrainian kamikaze drone nearly took my life during a combat operation in Russia’s Kursk region. This was one of the closest calls I’ve had while reporting from the battlefield—and that’s saying something after years of covering warzones.

The footage captures the heart-pounding moment a Ukrainian FPV (First-Person View) drone locked onto our position as I rode alongside Russian Akhmat special forces during a civilian evacuation mission (With 5 elderly civilians inside the truck). As soon as we spotted the drone overhead, chaos erupted—shouts, panic, and the undeniable sound of death stalking from above.

"There's a drone right above us!" someone yelled.

"F*ck! It's carrying a load!" another shouted as we ducked and scrambled for cover. Share

What followed was a blur of tension and survival. The drone circled above, clearly targeting our vehicle. I was in the back of a truck with another journalist and several soldiers—under full surveillance by a drone capable of delivering lethal payloads. Despite visible “PRESS” markings, the drone’s operator didn’t hesitate to stalk us.

"Just to be clear," I said on camera, still catching my breath,

"They knew there were journalists in the car as well."

For those watching from home, this isn’t a movie or a drill—it’s real war. The drone could have hit us at any moment. I’ve been shot at, shelled, and seen the aftermath of multiple drone strikes, but this was a first: a direct attempt on my life captured on film.

Moments later, after we narrowly escaped, the tension broke with shouts of victory and survival.

"Akhmat is power! Russia is power! Allahu Akbar!" shouted one of the soldiers.

"We're alive!!!" I cried out.

This wasn't just a report—it was a race against death. And yet, I didn’t just come here to film—we came to document, to tell the truth, and to show the world what most will never see. We also helped evacuate civilians who’ve endured daily drone strikes, many of whom expressed deep faith that God would save them.

One soldier summed it up:

"Drones happen every day... They fly and bomb. It doesn't matter for them whether there are civilians or not."

Near the village of Sudzha, close to the border with Ukraine’s Sumy region, I documented destroyed Western-supplied equipment and the devastation of frontline warfare. The atmosphere was grim, but our mission was vital—evacuate, document, survive.

Before, I was told there’s now a reward out for my death from Ukrainian forces using drones. This just confirms what I already knew—war journalism on the frontlines comes with a price.

I’m out here risking everything to show you what’s really happening—without filters, without corporate backing, and without the safety of a studio. If you believe in independent, on-the-ground journalism, I need your support.

I’m doing this for you. No one’s paying me to be here—except those who believe the truth deserves to be seen.

Stay safe. Stay aware.

— Patrick Lancaster

Independent War Reporter on the Frontline