In my latest report, I take you to the heart of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, where I witness firsthand how the battlefield is evolving. Standing near the frontline, I document a striking development—Russian forces have captured a Ukrainian drone, (like many others) modified it, and are now using it against Ukrainian troops.

The Captured "Vampire" Drone

Behind me, Russian soldiers prepare a large drone for deployment. This drone, originally developed and operated by Ukrainian forces, was shot down, seized, and re-engineered for use by the Russian military. The soldiers now call it Oryol (which means "Eagle" in Russian), but its original designation was Vampire. Unlike standard reconnaissance drones, this one is designed to carry and drop payloads, including anti-tank mines, making it a powerful tool in the conflict.

In speaking with the Russian troops, they reveal how they acquired and repurposed the drone. They shot it down, salvaged the wreckage, and repaired it, restoring it to operational status. Now, it can carry up to 15 kilograms of explosive ordnance and be used to target enemy positions.

Combat Deployment

As part of my report, I document the deployment of the drone in real-time. The Russian forces attach a TM-series anti-tank mine to the Vampire and prepare it for launch. The drone takes off, heads toward its target, and successfully drops the explosive device before returning to base. This demonstration underscores how advanced drone warfare has become in this conflict and highlights the adaptability of both sides in repurposing technology for their strategic advantage.

As always, I am here on the ground bringing you the stories that mainstream Western media won't cover. My work is entirely independent and crowdfunded

I encourage you to watch my full report, comment on what you think, and let me know what other stories you want to see covered. My goal is to present a side of the story that isn't widely shown, and I always encourage you to seek information from multiple sources to form a complete picture of this complex conflict.

Let's keep searching for the truth together.

