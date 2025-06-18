USA Joins War Against Iran: Frontline Battle Underfire starts?

Tensions in the Middle East are spiraling out of control. A high-level U.S. official has confirmed that strikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure are officially "on the table." The United States is redeploying tanks, fighter jets, refueling aircraft, aircraft carriers, and 40,000 troops to the region. This appears to be preparation for full-scale war.



Trump Demands Iran's Unconditional Surrender

Former President Donald Trump has publicly demanded Iran’s unconditional surrender even before any official declaration of war. He also threatened the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader if American forces are attacked. These statements are significantly escalating an already volatile situation.

Share

Iran Threatens to Close the Strait of Hormuz

Iranian media warns that closing the Strait of Hormuz is imminent. This narrow maritime corridor, just 3 kilometers wide in both directions, is critical—over 20% of global oil exports pass through it. If Iran closes it, analysts predict oil prices could surge to $400 per barrel. I’ve passed through this strait myself while serving in the U.S. Navy during Operation Iraqi Freedom—another war justified by false claims of weapons of mass destruction.

Leave a comment

A ‘Great Evil’ and the Collapse of Diplomacy

Trump declared that the U.S. must "save the world from a great evil," which clearly refers to Iran. According to the White House, diplomatic options have failed. ABC News reports that an official decision on military engagement could come within 24 to 48 hours.

Israel Bombs Iranian Sites – Including Universities

While Washington deliberates, Israel has already launched direct strikes on Iranian targets. A missile base in Tabriz has reportedly been destroyed, and a university known for nuclear research was also hit. Iranian sources also claim they’ve shot down an Israeli Hermes 900 drone.

New Massacre in Gaza During Aid Distribution

Meanwhile, Gaza has witnessed yet another tragedy. Israeli tanks opened fire on a group of civilians gathered around a humanitarian aid truck. Reports confirm that between 51 and 59 people were killed, with over 200 wounded. The Israeli Defense Forces admitted to opening fire and said it was due to a perceived threat.

Medical sources and eyewitnesses report that tank shells, F-16 missiles, and drone strikes hit the crowd. The World Health Organization criticized the repeated targeting of civilians during aid operations, labeling them “mass casualty events.” According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israel’s assault has already killed nearly 55,000 Palestinians and displaced most of the population.

Media and Political Debate in the U.S.

In the U.S., political debate is heating up. Senator Ted Cruz voiced support for entering war with Iran, but in an interview with Tucker Carlson, he was caught unprepared—unable to state Iran’s population or ethnic composition. Carlson challenged him on basic facts, casting doubt on the rationale for military escalation.

A World on the Brink

The world may be on the brink of another disaster. U.S. military involvement in the Iran-Israel war could trigger global destabilization, an energy crisis, and a new cycle of mass casualties. Israel continues airstrikes, the U.S. moves bombers into position, and Iran promises "extreme consequences."



Support Independent Frontline Journalism

I am only supported by you—my viewers. Please like, share, and subscribe, and consider donating to keep this work going. Let me know in the comments where I should go next and what you want me to cover. Together, we will show the world the truth of what’s really happening.

And if you appreciate this kind of reporting, please consider supporting my work via the donation link in the pinned comment or on screen.



I’m completely independent. No networks. Just truth.

✔️ Subscribe to my Substack for full reports and behind-the-scenes stories:

🔗

✔️ Support my work with a ONE TIME donation — every bit helps me keep reporting from the front:

🔗SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM WITH A MONTHLY DONATION