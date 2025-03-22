My name is Patrick Lancaster. I’m an independent journalist, working on the front lines since 2014. In this report, I’ll tell you what’s really happening in Russia’s Kursk region, where Russian and Ukrainian forces have been battling over every inch of land.

I try to show what you won’t see in Western mainstream media. Most of my major reports are published on YouTube, but even more exclusive content is posted on my Substack blog — it’s free to subscribe, and that’s where you’ll find a lot that doesn’t make it to YouTube.

The Russian Operation in Kursk

Around the beginning of this month — I believe it was the 8th — Russian forces carried out one of the most unexpected operations I’ve seen. They used old gas pipelines to tunnel underneath Ukrainian positions, emerging suddenly behind their lines. It caused total chaos. The Ukrainian defense collapsed almost instantly. Soldiers began retreating en masse, leaving behind destroyed villages and military positions.

From that moment, Russia started quickly taking back large amounts of territory. I saw the front lines crumble with my own eyes.

What Happened to the Ukrainian Soldiers?

Right now, there are only small pockets of Ukrainian troops remaining in the region. Many are in hiding. Some are being captured. Every day I see groups of prisoners being brought from the front line. Personally, I don’t film prisoners of war — that’s my principle. No matter which side they’re on, I try to stick to the Geneva Convention as best I can.

Civilian Casualties

Sadly, it’s not just soldiers who’ve suffered. In one village that had just changed hands, we discovered a group of civilians who had clearly been sheltering in a basement — likely from the fighting. The building had been destroyed, and these elderly men and women had been killed, apparently by a grenade. These are real war crimes.

The Reality on the Ground

Right now I’m in Sudzha and nearby villages. Everything is in ruins. Bodies are everywhere — soldiers and civilians. One soldier told me: “This summer is going to smell awful... so many bodies are still buried under the rubble.” It’s a horrifying scene.

Is the Battle for Kursk Over?

The fighting in Kursk is basically finished. Only a narrow strip near the border remains under Ukrainian control. Most of the rocket fire now comes from Sumy, across the Ukrainian border. I’ve heard different estimates — some say the last Ukrainian soldier will be gone in a week, others say a month. But either way, the front has collapsed here.

What’s Happening in Sumy?

Yes, Russian forces are already inside Ukraine’s Sumy region. Ukraine first denied it, then finally admitted it. It seems like Russia is slowly building up a presence there. I’ve heard talk of a “buffer zone” — to prevent future attacks on Kursk like what happened in August. It makes sense tactically.

Foreign Mercenaries

I’ve spoken with Russian soldiers, and they’re very clear: “We take Ukrainian prisoners. But we’re not interested in capturing foreign mercenaries.” Just recently, a British volunteer fighting for Ukraine in Kursk was captured and sentenced to 19 years in prison for terrorism. Russia is sending a very clear message.

What About Ukraine’s Air Defense?

I’m not an expert in air defense systems, but I’ve heard some bizarre things — like Ukrainian officials admitting their air defenses are shooting down their own aircraft. But the main threat now isn’t missiles, it’s drones. Every day on the front, I see it — the sky is full of FPV and kamikaze drones. You can’t hide from them. It’s terrifying.

Diplomacy and the Hope for Peace

The soldiers I speak to follow politics closely. They want peace, too. They want to go home. Many of them are hopeful that the halt in Western military aid to Ukraine could finally bring an end to the fighting. If the U.S. stops sending weapons, Ukraine won’t be able to keep defending itself — and that could finally bring this war to an end.

My Message to You

Friends, don’t blindly trust the mainstream media. Seek out different sources. Watch reports from both sides. Think critically. Form your own opinion based on facts — not headlines.

I’ll continue to show the truth as I see it with my own eyes. Subscribe to my YouTube and Substack — the links are in the description.

Thank you for not looking away.

— Patrick Lancaster

