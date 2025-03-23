I'm currently on the front lines in the Kursk region of Russia, documenting the realities of war that mainstream Western media simply refuse to show. In this report, I’m sharing what I’ve seen with my own eyes — and what Russian soldiers are telling me firsthand.

📍 Villages and the Aftermath of Battle

I’ve been visiting villages that have just come under Russian control after heavy fighting. One soldier, whose call sign is "Osetin," told me how Ukrainian forces resisted until the very last moment. But with the coordination of storm units and Akhmat forces, they managed to push through and liberate these areas.

Tragically, as the Ukrainian military retreated, they reportedly opened fire on civilians. Several documents were also found that suggest the presence of American and Polish mercenaries fighting alongside Ukrainian forces says the Russian soldiers.



⚖️ Treatment of POWs and Foreign Fighters

One of the most frequently asked questions I get is about the treatment of prisoners. Let me be clear: I do not and will not interview prisoners of war — I follow international law and journalistic ethics.

But I do speak with soldiers, and what they’re telling me is very direct: Ukrainian soldiers may be taken as POWs, but foreign fighters are not. President Putin has stated clearly that foreign mercenaries are not protected under the Geneva Convention, and soldiers on the ground are taking that seriously.

In fact, just earlier this month, a British national captured in the Kursk region was sentenced to 19 years in prison for terrorism. The message is clear — foreign fighters face two options: prison or death

💬 Conversations With Soldiers

When I speak with soldiers, they make it very clear — they’re no longer taking foreign mercenaries prisoner. That’s the standing order from the Russian high command. If Ukrainians want to surrender, they can. But foreign fighters? That’s another story.

I’ve seen the bodies of foreign combatants in trenches. I’ve also been shown NATO-issued mines, weapons, and other gear left behind — all evidence pointing to the presence of foreign troops.

Soldiers have also told me about the torture of wounded Russian servicemen captured by Ukrainian forces. “Russian soldiers never surrender,” one said, “but when they end up in enemy hands, they’re tortured.

🪖 Destroyed Equipment, Mines, and the Ongoing Threat

I visited a blown-up bridge that Ukrainian troops reportedly destroyed during their retreat. Around it, I found damaged Ukrainian armored vehicles, including their “Kozak” transports — and possibly even American armored personnel carriers. I was shown areas still littered with anti-personnel mines. It’s a dangerous place. Clearing operations are still underway.

📢 My Message to You

I’m showing you the facts. I’m not pushing an agenda or telling you what to think. I’m documenting the ground reality — as it happens, and where it happens.

So, what do you think?

Should foreign fighters have protections under the Geneva Convention? Or not?

Leave your thoughts in the comments.

