In my latest frontline report, I take you deep into the escalating battle between Russian and Ukrainian forces near the Belgorod-Kharkiv / Kharkov border. With Russia continueing its artillery strikes on Ukrainian positions In Kharkov / Kharkiv, we witness firsthand the intensity of the conflict—something you won’t see in the Western mainstream media.

On the Frontlines: Russia Strikes Kharkiv Positions

Our report begins at the Belgorod border, just two kilometers from the frontline, where Russian forces are actively engaging Ukrainian positions. As we move forward, the thunder of artillery fire echoes through the war-torn landscape.

💬 “This is the real thing happening on the frontline! Not some censored narrative from Western media!”

Accompanied by the Akhmat Special Forces, I document Russian artillery units launching powerful 152mm shells from Msta-S howitzers deep into Ukrainian territory. The objective? Targeting Ukrainian fortifications, and troop movements.

Inside the Battle: Russian Special Forces Speak

As we advance through the battlefield, I speak with Batya, a battolian commander from the Akhmat Special Forces. He describes the ongoing Ukrainian attempts to break through Russian defenses—attempts that are swiftly met with artillery fire and FPV drone strikes.

💬 “The enemy is always probing for weak spots, but we fire on them every time. Artillery, FPV drones, and ‘Baba Yaga’ (drone) are doing their work.”

Moving through ruined villages and war-torn landscapes, we hear the constant hum of drone detectors, signaling potential enemy UAVs in the area. The risk of counterfire is high, forcing the unit to move quickly after each strike.

💬 “If a tank fires from that distance, the shell will reach us in 3.5 seconds. It’s a matter of life and death.”

Precision Firepower: Russian Msta-S Engages Ukrainian forces

The Msta-S self-propelled howitzer, a 152mm artillery piece, is the primary weapon used in this engagement. A fire platoon commander, callsign “Pilot”, explains the importance of precision strikes in modern warfare.

💬 “We receive coordinates from reconnaissance drones, confirm enemy presence, and engage with 99% accuracy.”

With a range of over 24 kilometers, the Msta-S is a powerful tool in disrupting Ukrainian military movements. As we document its fire mission, the crew quickly coordinates and launches devastating shells on identified Ukrainian positions.

💬 “This is not random fire—every shot is calculated, adjusted, and designed to hit its mark.”

Risk of Counterattack: Ukraine’s Response

As the howitzer shells land on Ukrainian positions, the immediate concern is counterfire. Ukrainian forces are known to track artillery launches and respond with drones, rockets, or counter-battery fire.

💬 “Our artillery has just worked, so the enemy will try to locate us and fire back.”

To counter this, the Russian unit relies on electronic warfare (EW) systems, which jam Ukrainian drones and prevent precision strikes. Mobile EW units move with the troops, disrupting Ukrainian surveillance and reducing the risk of retaliation.

War on the Ground: Voices from the Battlefield

As the battle rages, I speak with Russian artillerymen, including spotters and gun commanders, who coordinate fire missions. Their mission is clear:

💬 “We constantly observe enemy movements, spot key supply lines, and engage before they can regroup.”

One officer recounts a recent battle where Russian artillery saved their comrades from a deadly Ukrainian attack:

💬 “Our brothers were buried under enemy fire, but ‘Pilot’ fired back with Msta-S, covering our retreat. Thanks to him, no one died that day.”

The Aftermath and What’s Next

As the fire mission concludes, the artillery units relocate to avoid counterfire, and reconnaissance confirms direct hits on enemy positions. The battlefield remains highly volatile, with Ukraine expected to retaliate.

Tomorrow, I’ll be embedding with rifle units conducting operations along the frontlines. As always, I’m bringing you the unfiltered reality—the kind of reporting you won’t see in Western mainstream media.

Support Independent Journalism

💬 “We’re out—but we’ll be back tomorrow with more from the front!”

