In my latest frontline report, I embed with a Russian civilian ambulance crew near the Belgorod-Kharkiv / Kharkov frontline, documenting the ongoing attacks targeting civilians and medical personnel. Throughout this ride-along, I witnessed the daily dangers faced by emergency responders as we navigated roads frequently struck by Ukrainian kamikaze drones.

One of these attacks unfolded in real-time: a civilian car was hit by a Ukrainian FPV drone while we were on duty with the ambulance crew. This was not an isolated incident—drone attacks on civilian vehicles and even ambulances happen nearly every day. This report provides firsthand evidence from the ground—evidence that mainstream Western media continues to ignore.

A Civilian Ambulance Under Fire in a War Zone

As part of this report, I rode with a civilian Russian ambulance crew operating in the Shebekino district, near the border with Ukraine’s Kharkiv region. This region is one of the most dangerous areas in the war, with daily shelling, drone strikes, and near-constant combat. The paramedics I accompanied work in a frontline zone, responding to both civilian and military casualties.

From the moment we set out, the tension was clear. The ambulance was equipped with drone detection and electronic warfare (EW) systems, as drone strikes on this road were a daily occurrence. We were fully armored—just like the paramedics—because simply driving down these roads meant risking death

As we moved through Shebekino, the crew responded to various emergencies—some related to the war, others involving regular medical conditions like high blood pressure or kidney stones. These paramedics are civilians, yet they work in an active war zone, under near-constant threat.

Ukrainian Kamikaze Drone Strikes Civilian Car

While we were on duty with the ambulance crew, we received an urgent call: a Ukrainian drone had just attacked a civilian car. The driver, a man who had simply gone out to buy bread, was hit by an FPV (First-Person View) kamikaze drone.

We arrived at the scene to evacuate the injured civilian. He described what happened:

He was driving when suddenly, a loud explosion knocked him out of his vehicle.

The drone hit between the doors of his car, shattering glass and sending debris flying.

Shrapnel and impact injuries left him bleeding, dazed, and in shock.

When asked why Ukrainian forces would attack civilians, the wounded man simply stated:

"For them, it doesn’t matter who they attack. They just need to hit something."

This is not an accident. These drones are guided by operators who see exactly what they are hitting. The car was visibly civilian, yet it was deliberately struck.

Ambulances Also Under Attack

This was just one incident of many. While speaking with the ambulance crew, they confirmed that Ukrainian drones and artillery have directly hit medical personnel before.

In one case, a kamikaze drone struck an ambulance while paramedics were inside a house treating a patient .

The drone entered through the hatch and exploded inside the ambulance, completely destroying it.

Thankfully, no medics were in the vehicle at the time—but had they been inside, they would have been killed.

Medical workers, operating civilian ambulances, are being targeted alongside the civilians they are trying to save.

Drone Attacks Are a Daily Reality

The paramedics I was embedded with confirmed: this happens nearly every day.

Just a few days earlier, another drone strike killed a woman and injured two more civilians .

Ambulance teams in Shebekino have been working in frontline conditions for three years , responding to both war-related and everyday medical emergencies.

50% of the local population has already fled due to the violence.



One paramedic, a 27-year-old who has worked in this region since the beginning of the war, admitted that fear fades over time:

"At first, it’s terrifying. But once you’re in the ambulance, you stop thinking about it. If something happens, you have to go."

This is the daily reality for civilians and emergency responders near the Belgorod-Kharkiv frontline.

Western Media Ignores the Truth

The Western mainstream media refuses to acknowledge that Ukrainian forces are targeting civilians with drones.

These are FPV kamikaze drones with cameras , meaning operators see what they are attacking before striking.

Civilians, journalists, and medical workers have been killed in these strikes.

The narrative in the West paints the war in black-and-white, but the reality is much more complex.

I document what I see with my own eyes. This is not speculation—this is evidence.

Why Independent Journalism Matters

While major news outlets ignore these stories, I am here on the ground to show you the truth. I risk my life to document the reality of this war—unedited, uncensored, and independent.

If you want real, firsthand information, make sure to:

