In my latest frontline report, I traveled to the Belogorovka frontline, where a Russian Army reconnaissance team is training for drone warfare in preparation for upcoming battles against the last Ukrainian stronghold in the Lugansk region (LPR).

This exclusive look inside their operations reveals how drones are being used for tactical combat missions, focusing on grenade-dropping techniques, maneuverability training, and counter-surveillance tactics.

Training for Battle: Drone Warfare Tactics

The team I observed specializes in UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) operations, an increasingly critical element in modern warfare. The soldiers here are perfecting their ability to attach and deploy grenades from drones, ensuring precision and effectiveness when engaging enemy positions.

One of the UAV operators explained their training objectives:

"We are going to take off, throw a dummy grenade in the center of the wheel, and train flying close to the ground and between trees to be more maneuverable, fast, and precise."

The goal is to outmaneuver the enemy in any terrain, making drone strikes more unpredictable and lethal.

How Drone Grenade Drops Work

During the training session, I witnessed firsthand how grenades are attached to drones and how operators practice controlled drops to hit strategic targets.

One soldier explained:

"We need to train with grenades now to ensure we can deploy them accurately in battle."

The session included:

Flight maneuvers to avoid detection and counter-drone measures.

Grenade drop precision drills to ensure effective targeting.

Battery and equipment checks to maintain drone readiness.

As drone warfare continues to evolve, mastering these skills is essential for frontline forces.

The Role of Drones in the Ukraine War

Drone technology has played a transformational role in the Russia-Ukraine war, shifting battlefield tactics and allowing for:

✅ Surveillance & Reconnaissance: Identifying enemy positions with real-time aerial views.

✅ Kamikaze Drone Attacks: FPV drones carrying explosive payloads for targeted strikes.

✅ Logistics & Supply Drops: Transporting essential materials to hard-to-reach positions.

With both Russian and Ukrainian forces heavily relying on drones, this type of intensive combat training will likely determine future battlefield outcomes.

Why You Won’t See This in Western Media

As I always emphasize, my goal is to provide on-the-ground reporting that Western mainstream media does not show.

Regardless of your views on the conflict, it is crucial to get multiple perspectives to truly understand what is happening. As I said in the report:

"Get as much information from as many sources as possible! Open up your eyes!"

Final Thoughts & How You Can Support Independent Journalism

This report brings you exclusive footage from the frontline, showing the realities of drone warfare as Russian forces prepare for battle.

🚨 Key Takeaways from This Report:

Russian UAV teams are conducting drone-based grenade attack training .

Flight precision, maneuverability, and grenade accuracy are the primary objectives.

Drones are shaping modern warfare, making combat more precise and tactical.





