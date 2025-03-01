In August 2024, I traveled to Kursk, Russia, to report from the frontline regions affected by the ongoing Ukraine conflict. What I uncovered was a chilling and heartbreaking testimony that exposes the brutal reality of war.

In this special investigation, I spoke with Artyom, a 30-year-old man who witnessed firsthand the tragic killing of his pregnant wife at the hands of Ukrainian soldiers. His story is one of pain, loss, and an unending plea for justice.

A Family’s Attempt to Escape Turns into a Nightmare

On August 6th, around 9:00-10:00 AM, Artyom and his family attempted to evacuate their village, Kurilovka, in the Kursk region. This is not disputed territory, but pre 2022 Russian land, which according to Artyom, had been invaded by Ukrainian troops.

The family consisted of:

Artyom (the husband)

Nina (his pregnant wife)

Their 1-year, 8-month-old son Matvey

Nina’s mother (Artyom’s mother-in-law)

To ensure the safety of his wife and child, Artyom decided to drive ahead in a separate vehicle while his wife, son, and mother-in-law followed behind in another car. However, what was meant to be a desperate escape turned into a deadly ambush.

Ambushed by Ukrainian Soldiers

As Artyom reached the exit onto the main road Kurilovka-Goncharovka, he suddenly heard gunfire. Initially, he thought it was Russian soldiers targeting a drone, providing a brief sense of relief that friendly forces were nearby. However, that relief quickly turned into horror.

Bullets rained down, hitting his car. A Ukrainian soldier, dressed in a blue headband, was just two meters away from him, pointing a rifle directly at him. A bullet shattered his windshield, narrowly missing his head. At that moment, he realized that he and his family were being deliberately targeted.

Despite the attack, Artyom managed to escape the ambush. However, his wife’s car, which was trailing behind him, was not as fortunate.

A Pregnant Wife and Mother Shot in Cold Blood

Artyom stopped his car after making a turn, looking back to check on his wife. He saw her vehicle appear around the bend, honking the horn—a desperate signal that they had been hit.

When he rushed toward her car, he found Nina unconscious, bleeding heavily from a deep wound in her back. His mother-in-law, sitting in the back seat, screamed, “Matvey is injured!” Their young son had suffered shrapnel wounds to his back, shoulder, and hip.

With no medical help in sight, Artyom and his mother-in-law pulled Nina’s lifeless body from the car. As he tried to lift her, she struggled to breathe, her chest heaving from massive blood loss.

She was still alive, but fading fast.

A Desperate Race to Save His Family

Knowing that every second mattered, Artyom carried his injured wife and son to his own bullet-ridden car and drove toward the nearest hospital in Goncharovka. The journey was chaotic—glass shattered around them, the wheels of his vehicle barely holding together.

Upon reaching the hospital, doctors rushed Nina inside for emergency treatment. Artyom stood in the hallway, his heart pounding, praying for a miracle. But after 20 minutes of desperate resuscitation attempts, a nurse broke the news: Nina had died.

She was two months pregnant.

The Plea for His Wife’s Body

As if losing his wife wasn’t painful enough, Artyom now faced another agonizing battle—getting her body back for burial.

Due to the ongoing conflict, her remains were trapped in a hospital under Ukrainian control. For over two weeks, Nina’s body lay abandoned, unclaimed, and unmoved from the spot where Artyom had last touched her.

In a desperate appeal, Artyom pleaded:

“Just give me my wife’s body so that I can bury her! Be human!”

The Ukrainian forces refused. Volunteers and Russian forces couldn’t retrieve her body because the area was still under Ukrainian fire.

At time of filming in Aug, Artyom did not know if he will ever be able to bury his wife. Comment below if I should do a follow up interview.

Mass Executions and Ukrainian War Crimes

Artyom’s case is not an isolated incident. Many civilians were slaughtered during the Ukrainian incursion into Kursk, and according to his testimony, entire villages were wiped out. Artyom says the following

In Cossack Loknya , Ukrainian troops allegedly blocked civilian evacuations and shot residents on sight .

Civilians attempting to escape in their cars were attacked by drones and artillery .

A female civilian was killed by a drone while trying to reach her car.

A civilian ambulance was bombed by a drone, killing the paramedic and driver.

Artyom firmly believes that these attacks were deliberate and that Ukrainian troops came to kill, not to fight Russian soldiers, but to eliminate Russian civilians.

His chilling words:

“They didn’t care if it was a woman, a grandpa, or a child. They came to kill.” Leave a comment

What Comes Next?

Now widowed and left as the sole parent to his injured son, Artyom has one goal—to survive and give his son a future. He plans to leave Kursk and move to Moscow, hoping for better opportunities and a safer life for Matvey.

Despite everything, he is grateful that his son survived.

“I thank God that my son survived. But my wife… she covered him with her body. That’s why she was hit.”

The West Must See the Truth

This report exposes a reality the Western media will never show. The brutality of war is not just about military engagements—it is about innocent civilians caught in the crossfire, suffering unspeakable horrors.

Yet, the world remains silent.

How many more lives must be lost before the truth is acknowledged? How many more families must be torn apart before people question the narrative?

Final Words: Share the Truth

We must stand together to expose the truth. This is why I risk my life reporting from the ground, bringing you the stories that mainstream media chooses to ignore.

This war is not just about territories or politics—it is about human lives being destroyed.