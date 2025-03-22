BREAKING: Russian Soldiers Saved My Life From A Ukrainian Drone Attack

I have just arrived back from the front. During our time there a Ukrainian Kamikaze drone tried to kill us. Akhmat Russian Forces saved us all.
This is my true reaction to first watching the video. I was sending this to my friend and had not planned to publish this reaction. Excuse the bad words but I am in a bit of Shock.
This is my first "paid" post as
