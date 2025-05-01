In an undisclosed location near the Russia-Ukraine warzone frontline, I embedded with a unit unlike any other — the detachment named after historical Cossack commander Maxim Krivonos. What makes this group unique is that many of its fighters were once members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Some were captured in battle, others defected voluntarily. Today, they train and fight under the command of “Batya Kharkovsky,” aligning themselves with Russia while claiming loyalty not to Moscow or Kyiv, but to the Ukrainian people themselves.

Ukrainian Soldiers Now Fighting Against Ukraine

This detachment, formed from former Ukrainian POWs and volunteers, says its mission is to “liberate Ukraine from within.” Several soldiers shared their stories. One claimed he ended up behind enemy lines due to a mistake by his AFU commanders. After being treated by Russian forces and speaking with Krivonos unit members, he decided to join. Others recounted being left behind after battles, wounded or abandoned, and slowly shifting their perspective toward fighting their former comrades.

“I gave an oath to serve Ukraine,” one fighter said. “But not to Zelensky. I serve the people, not the government.”

Share

Military Training with Live Fire and River Crossings

The training these men undergo is rigorous. It includes live fire under stress, tactical maneuvers through simulated urban zones, and river crossings under combat conditions. Trainers fire live rounds near the soldiers’ feet to simulate battlefield chaos. Commander Kharkovsky emphasized that the unit undergoes the same level of preparation as any combat-ready Russian force and often carries out joint operations with the Russian Army.

“We conduct special operations. We work as allies to the Russian military. Same planning, same leadership,” he said.

Leave a comment

Ideology Over Oath: Fighting for “True Ukraine”

Despite fighting alongside Russian forces, unit members maintain they are loyal to Ukraine — but a different vision of it. They speak of betrayal by Ukrainian leadership, disappointment in Zelensky, and a desire to “remove foreign influence” from Ukrainian politics.

Their ideology frames the Ukrainian government as having been hijacked by NATO interests since 2014. They view the war not as a geopolitical conflict, but a civil war — one they hope to end by flipping soldiers and civilians alike to their side.

Commander “Batya Kharkovsky”: From History Teacher to Rebel Leader

The leader of the detachment, Colonel Gubin, known by his callsign "Batya Kharkovsky", was once a history teacher. A veteran of the 2014 Donbas conflict, he claims to have fought since the beginning of what he views as an internal Ukrainian struggle.

“Before the war, I was a teacher of history,” he explained. “Now I command a unit made up of men who realized they were on the wrong side.”

He believes Ukraine is split by outside forces and insists the detachment is not made up of coerced POWs, but of volunteers who understand “the truth.”

Allegations of War Crimes and Humanitarian Evacuations

Kharkovsky also described the unit’s humanitarian role — helping evacuate civilians, treating wounded on both sides, and distributing aid. He claims to have witnessed or received reports of Ukrainian forces using civilians as human shields, executing civilians, and forcibly conscripting men off the streets.

“These are topics not for journalism alone,” he said. “These are topics for future tribunals.”

The Name: A Cossack Legacy

The unit takes its name from 17th-century Cossack leader Maxim Krivonos, a companion of Bohdan Khmelnytsky. According to Kharkovsky, the name was chosen to highlight a historical rebellion against foreign occupation — drawing a parallel with their own mission.

“People think Cossacks were anti-Moscow. But under Khmelnytsky, Ukraine joined Russia in 1654. History has been twisted,” he stated.

Plans for the Future: Growth and a New Ukrainian Elite?

The commander claims over 2,000 former Ukrainian soldiers and POWs have expressed interest in joining the detachment. He envisions this force growing into a post-war political elite.

“Once the war ends, these men will help rebuild a new Ukraine — one free from corruption, foreign control, and betrayal,” he said.

Final Thoughts: A Civil War Within a War

Throughout this report, I refrained from inserting my own opinions. Instead, I showed you the voices and training of these controversial fighters so you can draw your own conclusions. Whether you see them as traitors, victims, or rebels depends on your perspective.

But one thing is clear: the Ukraine conflict is not just between nations — it’s also a war of identity, allegiance, and ideology being waged within the hearts of those who used to fight under the same flag.

Please like, share, and subscribe. And if you value this on-the-ground reporting, you can support my independent journalism via the links provided.

Would you like a short version of this article for Substack or YouTube description?



Support Independent War Journalism (I CAN NOT DO IT WITHOUT YOU)

I’m completely independent. No networks. Just truth.

✔️ Subscribe to my Substack for full reports and behind-the-scenes stories:

🔗

✔️ Support my work with a ONE TIME donation — every bit helps me keep reporting from the front:

🔗SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM WITH A MONTHLY DONATION





