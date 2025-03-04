Patrick Lancaster’s Substack
Zelensky's Tweet: A Ceasefire Directive, Not an Apology
Zelensky's Tweet: A Ceasefire Directive, Not an Apology – My Reaction
3 hrs ago
•
Patrick Lancaster
37
12
8:24
Inside Russia's Secret Drone Warfare Lab in the Kharkiv Offensive
Frontline Combat Drone Lab Part Of Russian Major Offensive into Kharkiv
9 hrs ago
•
Patrick Lancaster
26
5
7:44
BREAKING: Trump Stops Military Aid to Ukraine. Will Zelensky Stay In Power?
Another Shift in U.S. Policy Toward War Or just Another Chess Move Going Bad For Ukraine & Zelensky
15 hrs ago
•
Patrick Lancaster
63
18
BREAKING: Ukraine Admits Russian Forces In the Sumy Region. This Is Big
Russia Pushes Into Sumy Region, Breaking Through Ukrainian Defenses
Mar 3
•
Patrick Lancaster
and
Foreign Agent Intel
78
14
Frontlines On India's Republic TV Ukraine War
I recently appeared on Republic TV, an Indian news channel, to share my firsthand experiences covering the war in Ukraine.
Mar 3
•
Patrick Lancaster
38
6
5:16
Kharkiv Ukraine Frontline Under Fire: Intense Combat Battle With Russian Forces
Inside the Battlefield: A Firsthand Account from the Kharkiv Frontline
Mar 2
•
Patrick Lancaster
79
9
1:26:14
Zelenskyy No Apology To Trump: "I Did Nothing Wrong"
Zelenskyy Stands Firm After White House Clash With Trump – But At What Cost?
Mar 1
•
Patrick Lancaster
64
30
46:04
Did Trump Order a Halt to U.S. Arms Shipments to Ukraine? Here's What We Know
Trump's White House Meeting With Zelenskyy: A Turning Point?
Mar 1
•
Patrick Lancaster
28
28
Ukrainian Soldiers Killed My Pregnant Wife – A Kursk Man's Devastating Testimony Breakdown
In August 2024, I traveled to Kursk, Russia, to report from the frontline regions affected by the ongoing Ukraine conflict.
Mar 1
•
Patrick Lancaster
53
13
43:11
February 2025
BREAKING: Trump Kicks Zelensky Out Of White House! "Your problems Start Now"
Trump and Zelensky Clash at the White House: A Breakdown of the Heated Exchange
Feb 28
•
Patrick Lancaster
129
93
18:30
Trump or Putin Is Lying? European Peacekeepers in Ukraine. Maybe a Chess Move?
Conflicting Narratives and Accusations of Misrepresentation
Feb 28
•
Patrick Lancaster
82
39
8:57
Ukraine War No End Soon!!
At Least Not Until Russian Controls All Of What Russian Law Considers Part Of Russia
Feb 27
•
Patrick Lancaster
89
19
17:11
