Zelensky’s Tweet: A Ceasefire Directive, Not an Apology
Zelensky’s Tweet: A Ceasefire Directive, Not an Apology – My Reaction
  
Patrick Lancaster
12
8:24
Inside Russia’s Secret Drone Warfare Lab in the Kharkiv Offensive
Frontline Combat Drone Lab Part Of Russian Major Offensive into Kharkiv
  
Patrick Lancaster
5
7:44
BREAKING: Trump Stops Military Aid to Ukraine. Will Zelensky Stay In Power?
Another Shift in U.S. Policy Toward War Or just Another Chess Move Going Bad For Ukraine & Zelensky
  
Patrick Lancaster
18
BREAKING: Ukraine Admits Russian Forces In the Sumy Region. This Is Big
Russia Pushes Into Sumy Region, Breaking Through Ukrainian Defenses
  
Patrick Lancaster
 and 
Foreign Agent Intel
14
Frontlines On India’s Republic TV Ukraine War
I recently appeared on Republic TV, an Indian news channel, to share my firsthand experiences covering the war in Ukraine.
  
Patrick Lancaster
6
5:16
Kharkiv Ukraine Frontline Under Fire: Intense Combat Battle With Russian Forces
Inside the Battlefield: A Firsthand Account from the Kharkiv Frontline
  
Patrick Lancaster
9
1:26:14
Zelenskyy No Apology To Trump: "I Did Nothing Wrong"
Zelenskyy Stands Firm After White House Clash With Trump – But At What Cost?
  
Patrick Lancaster
30
46:04
Did Trump Order a Halt to U.S. Arms Shipments to Ukraine? Here’s What We Know
Trump’s White House Meeting With Zelenskyy: A Turning Point?
  
Patrick Lancaster
28
Ukrainian Soldiers Killed My Pregnant Wife – A Kursk Man’s Devastating Testimony Breakdown
In August 2024, I traveled to Kursk, Russia, to report from the frontline regions affected by the ongoing Ukraine conflict.
  
Patrick Lancaster
13
43:11

February 2025

BREAKING: Trump Kicks Zelensky Out Of White House! "Your problems Start Now"
Trump and Zelensky Clash at the White House: A Breakdown of the Heated Exchange
  
Patrick Lancaster
93
18:30
Trump or Putin Is Lying? European Peacekeepers in Ukraine. Maybe a Chess Move?
Conflicting Narratives and Accusations of Misrepresentation
  
Patrick Lancaster
39
8:57
Ukraine War No End Soon!!
At Least Not Until Russian Controls All Of What Russian Law Considers Part Of Russia
  
Patrick Lancaster
19
17:11
